Jessie Lee Lam died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Jessie was born in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Fernhill, Va. on October 17, 1925. As a young boy he and his family were relocated from the Blue Ridge to Barboursville, Albemarle County when the National Park came to be. He served in World War II as an Army Rifleman, Combat Infantryman fighting in the Battle of the Bulge and was a POW, captured for 3 months, earning several medals and ribbons before his Honorable Discharge in 1945. Retired as a longtime Sawmill owner, business partnership with his son. He was the son of the late Elmer and Mamie Lam. He was also preceded in death by his loving, devoted wife, Maggie Elizabeth Rogers Lam, married for 62 years; brothers, Junior, Edgar, Shirley, Wilmer, and Carl; and sister Ruby Scare. He is survived by his son, Bradley Lam and wife, Scheryl; three daughters, Gale Shifflett, Loretta Hall, and Peggy Via and husband, Danny; and one sister, Virginia Morris. Also survived by four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren, and a host of nephews and nieces. Jessie was a member of Knight Chapel Church of the Brethren in Barboursville. Services will be private. Preddy Funeral Home Gordonsville, Virginia

To plant a tree in memory of Jessie Lam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries