Alfred Lee Lamb, 77, of Hood, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 30, 1942 in Greene County and was the son of the late John West Lamb and Maggie Taylor Lamb. He is survived by his wife, Thelma Payton Lamb of Hood; three sons, Stephen Lamb of Wolftown, Arthur Lamb of Madison, and Phillip Lamb of Hood; sister, Anna Taylor of Orange; grandchildren, Ashley Jones, William Lamb, Karissa Lamb, Johnathan Lamb, Lauren Lamb, Wyatt Lamb and Chase Lamb; great-grandchildren, Seth Weakley, Hunter Lamb, Scyiona Jones and Kaileigh Bishop. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison conducted by Pastor Jeff Shifflett with interment in the Taylor Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lamb, Alfred Lee
