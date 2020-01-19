Dr. John Drewry Lambert, Professor Emeritus of Management in the School of Business at Virginia Commonwealth University, died Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury in Richmond. He was born March 11, 1934, in Brodnax, Va., the son of the late William Andrew Lambert and Evelyn Jones Lambert. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU), a Master of Science degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and the Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Dr. Lambert taught at Virginia Commonwealth University from 1955 until 1998, except for brief periods for military and educational leaves. He served as Associate Dean for Administration in VCU's School of Business for twenty years. Dr. Lambert was a long-time member of Westhampton United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School and served in numerous leadership capacities. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Susan Rowe Lambert. He is survived by his son, Dr. James H. Lambert (Sherry) of Charlottesville; his daughter, Katherine Rowe Lambert Cadaret (Michael) of Alexandria; his grandchildren, William Abell Lambert and Catherine Abell Lambert of Charlottesville; and his nephew, Dr. William Andrew Lambert of Milan, Tenn. A memorial service and reception will be held at Westminster Canterbury Richmond at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020. Interment will follow on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the cemetery of Saint John's Episcopal Church on West Queens Way in Hampton. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Performing Arts at Westminster Canterbury, 1600 Westbrook Avenue, Richmond, VA 23227 or to the Capital Improvement Fund at Westhampton United Methodist Church, 6100 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, VA 23226. Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
