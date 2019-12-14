Arthur Allen Lamm Jr. Arthur Allen Lamm Jr., of Ruckersville, Va., went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at age 91, in the home where he was born and lived his whole life. He was born September 27, 1928, the son of the late Arthur A. Lamm and Bessie Powell Lamm. He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Ruby Friend Lamm; his daughter, Christine L. Wood and husband, Gary, of Free Union, Va.; his daughter, Grace McMillan and husband, Don, of Jupiter, Fla.; his son, John A. Lamm and wife, Brook of Kimberly, Idaho; son, Paul R. Lamm and wife, Crystal, of Fluvanna, Va.; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his siblings; Daisy Harlow, Sterling Lamm, Aubrey Lamb, Clara Haney, Jesse Lamb and Ruth Gilbert. Arthur served in the Marine Corps from 1948 to 1952. After his service he worked as a meat cutter from 1953 to 1964. In 1964 he began his 43 year career in the insurance business, where he made many lifelong friends. Arthur is a member of Bethel Baptist Church where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 with Reverend Wendell Lamb and Reverend David Conyers officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Hill & Wood Funeral Home -- Greene Chapel, 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 5401 Watts Passage, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, hopva.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.