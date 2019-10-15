Michael Joe Lamonds, 40, of Ruckersville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on September 30, 1979, in Charlottesville, Va., to Mark and Ella Lamonds. Mike was very proud of his career as an Armed Guard working for SOS and Upscale Security. He enjoyed fishing and racing but most of all, his boys. He will be remembered for his kindness and love for others, giving the shirt off of his back to help anyone in need. He will truly live on in his children. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Jaden Lamonds, Nicholas Morris, Mikey Lamonds, Dudley Lamonds, and Diesel Lamonds; his brother who was by his side until the end, Mark A. Lamonds Jr. and his wife, Crystal; grandparents, Ozzie and Karen Lamonds; his niece he loved dearly, Melody Lamonds; very close cousins, Billy and Audrey Riddle and Alayana "LayLay" Riddle; special aunts and uncles, Susan and Merlin Smith, Leonard and Gloria McDaniel, Orman and Joy McDaniel, Shirley McDaniel, Stanley Lamonds, Chris Lamonds and Treva Lamonds; and his neighbor he called Sis, Donna Shifflett. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Caroline Johnson, Orman McDaniel, Shirley Day and Reggie Johnson; and his uncles, Jesse McDaniel and Clarence Pete McDaniel. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont and his nurse, Molly for their compassion shown during this difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968, with Sam Keller officiating. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.
