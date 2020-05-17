Kyle David LaMountain December 30, 1991 - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Kyle David LaMountain 28, of Barboursville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Kyle was born on December 30, 1991, and was a Greene County native who graduated from William Monroe High School in 2010. He was the son of Thomas David LaMountain and the late Melinda "Penny" Dale Harlow LaMountain. In addition to his father, Kyle is survived by his brother, Travis William LaMountain and his girlfriend, Mary Currier; two uncles, Michael R. Harlow and wife, Kathy, of Palmyra, and Gary "Buzzy" L. Harlow and wife, Alma, of Ruckersville; and an aunt, Marian Harlow of Charlottesville. Kyle was an avid NFL fan and loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kyle enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. All services will be private. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va., is handling the arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home 12819 Spotswood Trl., Ruckersville, VA 22968
