Hunter Chester Lang Sr., a native of Charlottesville, Va., a veteran of the Korean War, a firefighter at East Rivanna Fire Dept., died peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Thursday November 21, 2019. He was born on August 24, 1929, to the late Lewis M. Lang and Ethel J. Gianniny Lang. He was preceded in death by his son, Hunter Chester (Chet) Lang Jr.; brothers Ralph, Boodie, and Pete; and sisters, Polly and Florence. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betsy Betts Lang; daughters, Mary (Molly) Lang Brown and husband, Earl Brown, Marion "Mimi" Lang and wife, Dorothy Slingluff; foster son, Michael Benson; grandson, Hunter Lang Brown; and sister, Coty Lang. Hunter graduated from Lane High School, where he was captain of the football team. He earned BS and MA degrees at UVA. He taught at Cape Charles High School, Petersburg High School, Charlottesville City Schools and Albemarle County Schools. He was the creator, owner, and chief of Camp Swannanoa for 10 years. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Buck Mountain Church, 4133 Earlysville Rd., Earlysville, VA 22936. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution by using the following website https://www.supportful.com/daddy-lang
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.