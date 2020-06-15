August 9, 1925 - June 8, 2020 On June 8, 2020, Violette Lang died peacefully of natural causes at University Village, her home of over three decades, while being comforted by her son and her devoted caregivers. She was born in Buenos Aires, on August 9, 1925, the daughter of the late Marthe and André Guérin-Lésé. Violette spent her youth in France and Brazil, studied at the Institut Catholique de Paris, and received a law degree from the Faculté de Droit de Paris in 1948. While in Paris, she also met her future husband, the late Cecil Y. Lang, who retired from UVa as John Stuart Bryan Professor of English. They were married at St. Pierre de Neuilly on April 1, 1952, and then came to live in the United States. Violette taught French at Yale, Pomona College, Syracuse University, the University of Chicago, and finally, for 25 years at UVa. During her time in Charlottesville, she was known as a consummate hostess and nonpareil culinary entertainer. She also served as a regular scripture reader and eucharistic minister at St. Thomas Aquinas church. Violette is survived by her son, François-Michel Lang and his wife, Fan Xu, of Washington, D.C.; her niece, Chantal Limay of Saõ Paolo, Brazil; her great-niece, Veronica McFarlin of Riverhead, N.Y.; and three great-great nephews. She had planned to donate her body to the Virginia State Anatomical Program, but the Covid-19 pandemic made her wish unattainable. Arrangements for a memorial mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 401 Alderman Road, Charlottesville, Va., are pending. Memorial contributions in Violette's name may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas church. Cremation Society of Virginia 305 Rivanna Plaza Drive, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901
