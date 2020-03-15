February 23, 1924 - Tuesday, March 10, 2020 Robert Woodrow Langbaum passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 96, in Charlottesville, Virginia. A highly-celebrated literary critic and professor of English literature at the University of Virginia, he was born on February 23, 1924, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the eldest son of Murray and Nettie Langbaum. He attended Newtown High School in Forest Hills, Queens, where, in 1939, he first met his future wife Francesca Levi Vidale, from a noted Florentine Jewish family, who had just immigrated from Italy. Robert began his undergraduate studies at Cornell University in 1940, but left at the end of his sophomore year to study Japanese at New York University. In 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Military Intelligence, where he served as a Japanese translator. He returned to Cornell in 1947 to complete his degree and then received an M.A. and PhD in English Literature at Columbia University. Robert and Francesca created their first home together in Ithaca, N.Y., where Robert was Assistant Professor at Cornell. During this time they also welcomed their beloved daughter, Donata Emily Esther, into their fold. Robert and his family moved to Charlottesville, Va. in 1960, where Robert began teaching English literature at the University of Virginia, ultimately receiving the distinguished position of James Branch Cabell Professor of English and American Literature. He was one of the early pioneers who helped make the UVA English department one of the top-rated in the nation. Robert and Francesca loved Charlottesville dearly and were well-known for hosting elegant dinner parties and integrating newcomers into their bustling social circle. They were also active in the community at large; Robert served as president of Congregation Beth Israel and supported Charlottesville's growth from southern outpost to sophisticated cultural haven. Robert received literary acclaim for his books The Poetry of Experience: The Dramatic Monologue in Modern Literary Tradition (1957), The Gayety of Vision: A Study of Isak Dinesen's Art (1965), The Modern Spirit: Essays on the Continuity of Nineteenth and Twentieth Century Literature (1977), The Mysteries of Identity: A Theme in Modern Literature (1977), The Word from Below: Essays on Modern Literature and Culture (1987), and Thomas Hardy in Our Time (1995), He also published a plethora of articles and book reviews. Robert loved spending summers at Francesca's family home in Florence, Italy, where his daughter, and then grandchildren, spent months with him walking through the fields, reading in the garden and learning to appreciate Renaissance art by his side. He found no greater joy than sitting at the dining room in the Charlottesville home he adored, taking in the view of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the birds outside his window, reading the New York Times, having lively conversations with family and friends, and listening to opera. Robert cared for his wife Francesca until the day she passed away in 2010, and his love and dedication for her was an inspiration to all those who witnessed it. Robert is survived by his sister, Audrey Soloff; brother, Larry Langbaum; his daughter, Emily Rubin; son-in-law, Marcelo Rubin; his grandchildren, Jessica Leah, Nora Silvia and Peter Miles; as well as his nieces, nephews, their children and the friends that kept his life intellectually stimulating and fun until the end. His family will always be grateful to the caretakers, nurses and doctors that made it possible for him to stay in the home he so loved, which became a hub for gatherings, cozy holidays by the fire and summers by the pool. In his memory, please consider carrying on his support of the Democratic National Committee.
