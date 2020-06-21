August 20, 1971 - May 19. 2020 He has left this mortal existence and has risen to reside with the Jedi Masters of the Universe. Preceding him on his journey were his grandparents, Laura "Sis" and Fred Hall, Clyde and John "Jack" Robertson; and his aunt and uncle, Patricia (Pat) and Warren (Smitty) Smith. Left to mourn and miss him are his parents, Sandra (Sam) and Jeff Perry, and many, many friends. At his request there was not and will not be any services. If you wish to honor his memory, please donate to Wilms Tumor Late Effects Research, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Wilms Tumor Research and Treatment, UVA Health Foundation, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908-0773, or CASPCA, 3355 Berkmar Dr. Charlottesville, VA 22901.

To plant a tree in memory of John Lanter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries