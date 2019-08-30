Mr. Asbury Washington Laury Sr., age 83, of Charlottesville, formerly of Buckingham, Va., entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Gertrude Laury; children, Asbury Jr. (Linda), Alexander (Connie) Laury, Gwendolyn Richards (Calvin), Valerie (Charlie) and Theresa (Jose') Laurey; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; brothers, David (Mabel) and John (Ruby) Laurey; sister, Irene Ford (Berk), nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A viewing will be held today, Friday, August 30, 2019, at Reid Funeral Home in Dillwyn, from 2 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Union Grove Baptist Church, in Buckingham, Va. Professional services entrusted to V.Y. Scott Funeral Home, Amelia, Va.

