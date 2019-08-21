Carol Ann Lavin, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died suddenly on August 17, 2019, at the age of 78. Carol was born on March 1, 1941, in Woonsocket, R.I. to Bernard Joseph and Marguerite Mary (Ginchereau) McNeil. Soon after, the family moved to Lawrence, Mass., where Carol attended Catholic schools and graduated from Saint Mary's High School for girls. She met James "Kevin" Lavin of Central Catholic Boy's High School at a holiday function in the mid-1950s and on December 30, 1961, Carol married 2nd Lieutenant Lavin, USAF. Years later, Saint Mary's combined with Central Catholic as a coed High School. Carol and Kevin enjoyed hearing of and supporting the continued progress of Central Catholic High School of Lawrence, Mass. As a military spouse, Carol embarked on an exciting 30-year adventure with the United States Air Force and with Kevin was blessed with three children. Son Keith and daughter Karen were born on Guam and daughter Kim at the now closed Chanute AFB in Rantoul, IL. The family moved over 15 times enjoying every assignment and meeting and making lasting friendships with many military and civilian families. In 1991, Colonel and Mrs. Lavin retired at Scott AFB, Ill. and moved to Montgomery, Ala. to a home they owned. Kevin became the National Weather Association Executive Director from 1993-2006 and Carol helped as a volunteer secretary and in many local church and community activities. In 1994, Kevin and Carol volunteered to Chair the all-volunteer Air Weather Association keeping camaraderie among active duty and retired Air Force Weather personnel. In 2001, they moved to Charlottesville, Va. to be closer to family, continuing their Association work and volunteer activities and especially enjoying making new friends. Throughout Carol's life, she constantly sought to surround herself and family with happiness and joy. She was an avid painter taking classes well into her 70's with grandchildren and friends. Her watercolors and prints are valued by all who were lucky enough to receive one of her beautiful painted flowers or seascapes. She worked tirelessly in her gardens always ensuring that wherever she lived, she had a gorgeous and inviting yard for the entire neighborhood to enjoy. She took pride in ensuring that all her grandchildren had nothing but the very best and valued every moment she had with all of them. Her cooking skills were admired by all. From the basics of a peanut butter and fluff sandwich with M&M's for her eldest grandchild, to racks of ribs that brought neighbors together, she was known as an ultimate hostess and caterer for any and all occasions. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Daniel O. McNeil. She is survived by her loving husband of near 58 years, Kevin; her son, Keith, his wife, Roseanne and their three children, Craig his wife, Jen, Jaime her husband, Jarett, and Evan; daughter, Karen DeSpiegelaere and her two daughters, Emily and Jessica; daughter Kimberly and her son, Nicholas Pilipowskyj, his wife, Rebecca; and brother, Bernard Joseph McNeil and his wife, Gail. A funeral mass and celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish Church, 401 Alderman Road, Charlottesville, Va. The family will receive visitors at the church from 1 until 2 p.m. before the mass and welcome all to join them at a small reception thereafter. Her final interment will be held in the columbarium at St. Thomas Aquinas Church with an intimate family ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donors choosing or the St. Thomas Aquinas Church Building Fund. For more information on directions and the building fund, please see www.stauva.org. Arrangements by Teague Funeral Home, Charlottesville, Va. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/charlottesville-va/teague-funeral-home/9731
