Betty Keen Haigh Lawson, of Charlottesville, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Betty was born to the late Tisdale A. Smith and Elizabeth K. Smith in Washington D.C., on July 26, 1930. Betty is survived by her husband and partner of 40 years, Donald Lawson. Also surviving Betty are her son, Ted Haigh and his wife, Janet of Burbank Calif.; daughter, Besty Nowakosky and her husband, Dave of Palmyra; her sister-in-law, Mary Smith; and her son, Mark, her sister-in-law Alene Lawson; nephew and niece Sean Lawson and Rebecca of Charlottesville, and Carrie Kincade and her husband, Tony of El Paso Texas. Preceding Betty in death are her late brother, Jack Smith, of Massachusetts; son, Howard (Buddy) Haigh and first husband, Edward Haigh. Betty, worked at the University of Virginia for thirty one years. She held positions as a emergency room nurse, worked in the department of physiology and was a highly respected editor at the McIntire School of Commerce. A special thanks to Sean Lawson for his untiring care as well as Alene Lawson, Steve Dressell and doctor James Clark. We would also like to thank The Hospice of the Piedmont, exspecailly nurses Nina and Kathy for their loving car. Betty, will be cremated with no services at her request.

