Betty Keen Haigh Lawson, of Charlottesville, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Betty was born to the late Tisdale A. Smith and Elizabeth K. Smith in Washington D.C., on July 26, 1930. Betty is survived by her husband and partner of 40 years, Donald Lawson. Also surviving Betty are her son, Ted Haigh and his wife, Janet of Burbank Calif.; daughter, Besty Nowakosky and her husband, Dave of Palmyra; her sister-in-law, Mary Smith; and her son, Mark, her sister-in-law Alene Lawson; nephew and niece Sean Lawson and Rebecca of Charlottesville, and Carrie Kincade and her husband, Tony of El Paso Texas. Preceding Betty in death are her late brother, Jack Smith, of Massachusetts; son, Howard (Buddy) Haigh and first husband, Edward Haigh. Betty, worked at the University of Virginia for thirty one years. She held positions as a emergency room nurse, worked in the department of physiology and was a highly respected editor at the McIntire School of Commerce. A special thanks to Sean Lawson for his untiring care as well as Alene Lawson, Steve Dressell and doctor James Clark. We would also like to thank The Hospice of the Piedmont, exspecailly nurses Nina and Kathy for their loving car. Betty, will be cremated with no services at her request.
Most Popular
-
Here is how schools in Virginia will be allowed to reopen
-
Peaceful demonstration in Orange draws hundreds; law enforcement officers march in solidarity with protesters
-
An estimated 1,000 people march from downtown to UVa
-
Woody, Timothy "Timmy"
-
Charlottesville street-closing proposal to fight virus has languished for a month
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.