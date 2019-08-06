Elizabeth Diane Brown Lawson, 53, of Ruckersville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Ryan Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Shifflett officiating. Interment will follow at Mitchell-Davis Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.

