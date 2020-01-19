Joyce Ann Lawson, 82, of Stanardsville, Virginia, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born on February 6, 1938, in Stanardsville, Virginia, to the late Caney and Guyula Shifflett. She is survived by her daughter, Jean Ayers; son, Greg Lawson as well as his wife, Suzanne Lawson. In addition to her children, she is survived by grandchildren, Ashley Ayers, Ben Lawson, and Betsy Cates as well as her husband, Dean Cates; and siblings, William "Billy" Shifflett, Sharon Shifflett, and Juston Shifflett. Joyce is survived by her niece, Beverly Shifflett, and many other nieces and nephews who loved her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everett "Junior" Lawson, and also by her siblings, Edith Shifflett, Nancy Conley, and Glenn Shifflett. Our Nama loved her family more than anything, we just enjoyed a wonderful holiday season together at her home. Always thinking of others, she spent her final days celebrating her granddaughter Ashley's birthday, making a quilt for her granddaughter Betsy, cooking for her grandson Ben and her son Greg, and going on shopping adventures with her daughter Jean and her daughter-in-law Suzanne. She hosted visits with family and friends most Tuesday nights at her home, and enjoyed keeping up with her community through frequent visits and phone conversations with neighbors and friends. We'll always be grateful for her guiding example and her resolve to keep our family strongly bonded. To honor her unassuming nature, a private graveside service officiated by the Reverend Kurtz was held for the family. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
