On Monday, August 5, 2019, Yvette Lynn Lawson, a loving daughter, mother of two children, fiancée, and friend passed away at the age of 41. Yvette was born on June 28, 1978, in Covesville, Va., to Brinda Lawson and Harold Henderson. She graduated from Albemarle High School and then furthered her education to receive her nursing degree. She dedicated herself to nursing and her residents for 20 years. She was also a loving mother to her two children, Moneka and Ja'Kail, and fiancé, Kevin. Yvette loved spending time with her family and friends. Every now and again she liked to get out and go fishing. She was known for her caring spirit and bright, beautiful smile. Yvette was preceded in death by her grandfather, Layward Lawson of Dyke, and uncle, Authur Henderson of North Carolina. She is survived by her mother, Brinda Lawson and father, Harold Henderson, both of Covesville; daughter, Moneka; son, Ja'Kail; fiancé. Kevin Jackson of Palmyra; forever friend, Donna Garrison of Fluvanna; grandmother, Mary Lawson and Shirley Henderson; uncles, Kenneth Lawson and wife, Michelle, Layward Lawson jr. and wife, Alma, and Earl Henderson and wife, Gwen; aunts, Mary Smith and husband, Clarence, Nancy Johnson, and Theresa Henderson, and a slew of loving cousins, family, and friends. A funeral will be held at Teague's Funeral Home Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Mary Smith officiating. Family and friends are invited to join the family Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. for family night. Flowers are welcomed to be sent to Teague's Funeral Home on Ivy. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 54, Covesville VA, 22931.
