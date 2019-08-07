Yvette Lawson, 41, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 5, 2019, surrounded by her family and loved ones. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Teague Funeral Home with Mrs. Mary Smith officiating. Interment will follow at the family cemetery in Dyke, Virginia.
