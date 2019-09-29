Ann Nay Leach, 96, of Bradenton, Florida, died on September 22, 2019. Born on November 7, 1922, in Batesville, Virginia, she was the daughter of Everett and Evelyn Nay, and was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Leach. Ann lived with her husband in Jamaica Queens, New York, where she worked for the Salvation Army. She spent her summers at her lake cottage in Smith Falls, Ontario. After her husband died, Ann moved to Bradenton, Florida. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Riverview Cemetery. 1701 Chesapeake St., Charlottesville, VA 22906. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Salvation Army.

