November 7, 1936 - Wednesday, April 22, 2020 Mrs. Shelby Gilmer Leake passed away on April 22, 2020, at her home. Born on November 7, 1936, she was the daughter of Estes and Della Gilmer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Randolph Neal Leake. Shelby was a loving mother and grandma, who enjoyed antiquing. She is survived by two sons, Randall Leake and his wife, Tammy and Jeffrey Leake and his wife, Jody; three grandchildren, Justin Leake and his wife, Marie, Brooke Albert and her husband, Josh, and Hunter Leake and his wife, Cassidy; and four great-grandchildren, Elsie Mae Leake, Elias Albert, Annelese Albert, and Carson Leake. A private graveside service will be held at Holly Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lake Monticello Rescue Squad at lmvfr.org/donate. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.