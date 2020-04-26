November 7, 1936 - Wednesday, April 22, 2020 Mrs. Shelby Gilmer Leake passed away on April 22, 2020, at her home. Born on November 7, 1936, she was the daughter of Estes and Della Gilmer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Randolph Neal Leake. Shelby was a loving mother and grandma, who enjoyed antiquing. She is survived by two sons, Randall Leake and his wife, Tammy and Jeffrey Leake and his wife, Jody; three grandchildren, Justin Leake and his wife, Marie, Brooke Albert and her husband, Josh, and Hunter Leake and his wife, Cassidy; and four great-grandchildren, Elsie Mae Leake, Elias Albert, Annelese Albert, and Carson Leake. A private graveside service will be held at Holly Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lake Monticello Rescue Squad at lmvfr.org/donate. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

