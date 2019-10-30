Carroll Smith Leathers, 87, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 1, 1932, daughter of the late Roy F. Smith and Bessie Frances Hiden. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Leathers Sr.; her sister, Alice Smith Wood; and a niece, Kathy Wood Hall. She is survived by her children, Charles Harvey Leathers Jr. and his wife, Pam, Keith Leathers and his wife, Maryellen, Crystal Leathers Marrs and her husband, Steve, and Ellen Leathers Winston; by her brother, Russell W. Smith and her loving sister-in-law, Nora Smith. Also surviving her are 12 grandchildren, Sterling Sligh, Jacobi Leathers (Jessica), Eric Leathers (Kristin), Mark Leathers (Toral), Sarah Leathers Foster (Pete), Rachel Leathers, Taylor Leathers Griffith (Troy), Stephanie Marrs Tighe (Mike), Jonathan Marrs (Melissa), Daniel Marrs (Sarah), Nathaniel Winston, and Matthew Winston; and by 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Martha "Dee" Leathers and son-in-law, David Winston; by her brother-in-law, Buddy Thomas; and sister-in-law, Helen Leathers. Aunt Carroll had many loving nieces, Sharon, Wanda, Melanie, Valerie, Victoria, and Holly and their families. She retired from Sperry Marine in 1992. She was a member of Cherry Avenue Christian Church. She will be remembered as a great cook, for her love of family, making a cross stitch quilt for grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and how easily she made friends. She was also known for her love of country artist Keith Whitley's music. The family would like to thank her caregiver, Frances Maupin. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Cherry Avenue Christian Church. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Cherry Avenue Christian Church. Graveside service will be held at Holly Memorial Gardens at 3 p.m. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alzfdn.org. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.hillandwood.com.
