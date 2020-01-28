Mary Lederman, age 94, passed peacefully at home on January 25, 2020. A visitation will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow after Mass at Monticello Memory Gardens. A full obituary will follow shortly. Condolences for the family at hillandwood.com.

Service information

Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
10:30AM-11:30AM
St. Thomas Aquinas
401 Alderman Road
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
11:30AM-12:30PM
St. Thomas Aquinas
401 Alderman Road
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Jan 31
Graveside Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
1:00PM
Monticello Memory Gardens
670 Thomas Jefferson Parkway
Charlottesville, VA 22902
