"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have kept the Faith." At 4:27 a.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020, Frances Marie Lee transitioned from this earthly life to her prepared place, promised by our Lord, Jesus Christ, and she is now in the presence of God. Frances Marie Bowles White Lee was born in Albemarle County, on March 2, 1944, to the late Letitia Ann Bowles Grady Gardner and stepfather Edgar T. Grady. Frances was educated in the Albemarle County public school system, attended classes at the local Piedmont Community College, and raised her family in Zion Hill Baptist Church, in Cismont, Virginia. Frances was an active member of Zion Hill, where she served as the Sunday School Superintendent, Church Clerk, and as a member of the Usher Board and other auxiliaries under the mentorship of the late Bessie F. Guy. Frances understood the principles of Christianity and was confident that Jesus gave His life for hers. As a result, Frances gave her life to the Lord at a very young age. Frances and Robert Lee White had four children, Melody Andrea, Anthony (Tony) Rodriquez, Jeffrey Lamont, and Nina Teresa. Frances later married Albert Lee (Retired Air Force) at The Pentagon on February 8, 1991, whom she had met at National Church of God in Fort Washington, Maryland. Together they traveled the world visiting various countries. They both loved adventure and fighting for social justice. Frances was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States. After approximately 40 years of service, Frances retired from "The Green Door" Rehabilitation Center, Charlottesville, Virginia; where she served as an Outpatient Mental Health Rehabilitation Counselor. In 2008, after the passing of her husband, Frances relocated to Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and to Mahwah, N.J., where she lived with her daughter and her son-in-law, Senior Pastor Kevin Adams of New Life Church. At New Life Church, she was Co-Director of the 120 Club Ministry created for seniors aged 50 and older. She was lovingly referred to, by all, as "First Mom." Frances was a GOD fearing woman, she loved the Word of GOD, her family, church family, friends, and her Mahwah Senior Group, who she met with six days a week for games, exercise, field trips, and more. She had a great sense of humor, but wouldn't hesitate to speak her mind in a GODLY manner. She was also a good listener, peace maker and problem solver. She was willing to help anyone in need. Frances is and will be sorely missed by many. In addition to her parents and late husbands, Robert White and Albert Lee. Frances was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Bowles. Frances leaves to celebrate her memory and to cherish her life her children whom she loved dearly, Pastor Melody Andrea White Adams (Senior Pastor Kevin) of Mahwah, New Jersey, Anthony (Tony) Rodriquez White (Michelle), Jeffrey White Sr. (Sheila), both of Charlottesville, and Nina Teresa White Fortune of Keswick, Virginia. She also leaves seven siblings, Edgar Bowles (Anita), Susie Bowles, Florence Grady, and Annie Holden, all of Charlottesville, Virginia, James Gardner (Shekita) of Louisa, Virginia, Bobby Gardner of Keswick, Virginia, and Wayne Gardner (Carolyn) of Orlando, Florida; stepfather, Robert Gardner and one aunt, Marjorie Quarles, both of Keswick, Virginia. She leaves 10 grandchildren, Jeffery White Jr., Tiffany White Williams, Asia Adams Davis, Dominque Fortune, David Fortune, Jr, Ashley Adams, Terrance White, Jasmine White, Brooke Whorley, and Raylyn Ross, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. And two very special life-long girlfriends, Margaret Brown of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Barbara Nicholas of Washington, D.C. A private ceremony (date to be determined) will be held at Arlington Cemetery where Frances will be laid to rest beside her husband Albert. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
