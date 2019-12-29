Kathleen Marie Lee passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019, with family by her side in Charlottesville, Va. Kathleen was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on April 30,1941, the daughter of William and Catherine Roche. After graduation, Kathleen married William Lee in 1963. Together they raised their family in New Canaan, Conn. After thirty years in New England, Kathleen and Bill retired to Charlottesville where they found a sense of community at Saint Thomas Aquinas Church. Kathleen was deeply committed to her Catholic faith which sustained her as she bravely endured on-going health challenges. She was a member of the Lay Fraternity of Saint Dominic where she served as the treasurer for five years. In addition she was an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist for 35 years and was an active member of the Monday Night Bible Study Group. Faith, family and friends were the pillars of her life. Kathleen's three children were her pride and joy. She was the happiest when her family was all together. She loved celebrations and was always the first person to cheer on her loved ones. Kathleen had a delightful sense of humor and was always in on the joke. She took great pleasure in visiting with friends to play bridge, attend the symphony or simply have a ladies lunch. Beautiful surroundings were important to her and she took great pride in creating an elegant home. Kathleen will always be remembered for her kindness, compassion and gentle demeanor. She was the epitome of a lady. Kathleen is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, William F. Lee; her two siblings, William Roche of Paramus, N.J., and Maureen Lloyd of Randolph, N.J. Survivors also include her son, William F. Lee and his wife, Eileen Micheals, of New York, N.Y.; daughter, Mary Ellen Flock and her husband, Ladd Flock, of Austin, Texas, and daughter, Elizabeth Lee of New York, N.Y. A visitation and prayer service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 7 until 8:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. Both services will be held at Saint Thomas Aquinas Church in Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Saint Thomas Aquinas Building Fund, Saint Thomas Aquinas Church, 401 Alderman Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903, or online at www.stauva.org . Friends may send condolences to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Lee, Kathleen Marie
To send flowers to the family of Kathleen Lee, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
7:00PM-8:30PM
7:00PM-8:30PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
401 Alderman Road
Charlottesville, VA 22903
401 Alderman Road
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Guaranteed delivery before Kathleen's Visitation begins.
Jan 3
Funeral Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
401 Alderman Road
Charlottesville, VA 22903
401 Alderman Road
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Guaranteed delivery before Kathleen's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.