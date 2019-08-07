June M. (Theriault) Leonardo, 82, crossed over to be with her husband, Frank on August 5, 2019, in Charlottesville. She was born in St. Albans, Queens, New York, in 1937, to the late Leroy S. and Dorothy (Hilton) Theriault. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Teague Funeral Service, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Grace and Glory Lutheran Church, 683 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Palmyra, VA 22963. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, VA 23238. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace and Glory Lutheran Church, Palymra or to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
