Tuesday, February 18, 2020 Donald C. LeVan, formerly of Charlottesville, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Williamsburg Retirement Community in Logan, Utah. He was the only son of the late Leon C. and Betty Andrew LeVan of Niagara Falls, N.Y. and later of Charlottesville. He was preceded in death by his parents, by his beloved wife of 62 years, Wilma Beckman LeVan, and by great-grandson, Kayden Christensen. Mr. LeVan was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., on August 16, 1926, and grew up in Pekin, N.Y. He enlisted in the United States Navy upon reaching his 17th birthday and during World War II served aboard the destroyer USS Lea, attaining the rank of Radioman 2nd Class. After the war ended he enrolled at the University of Buffalo and then the University of Michigan, where he earned BS and MS degrees in Geology. After graduation he began work for Stanolind Oil and while working in Casper, Wyo., he met his future wife Wilma Jean Beckman of Riverton, Wyo. They were married on August 10, 1952, in Casper and lived in Montana before moving to Charlottesville in 1957. Mr. LeVan relocated to Logan, Utah in 2019 to be closer to family. He is survived by two sons, Leon W. LeVan (Elizabeth) of San Antonio, Texas, and Robert D. LeVan (Sandra) of Smithfield, Utah; and five grandchildren, Timothy (Kristina) LeVan, Katherine (Michael) Hansen, Angela LeVan, Rebecca (Greg) Christensen, and Christina (Derek) Bohman. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Isabelle LeVan, Sunny and Louise Hansen, and Brady, Chase, and Deagen Christensen, and arriving soon, Lucas Bohman. Mr. LeVan was employed as a geologist by the Virginia Division of Mineral Resources in Charlottesville for over 30 years. He was a longtime member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and of American Legion Post 74 in Charlottesville. Following retirement Mr. LeVan became keenly interested in genealogy and family history, compiling an extensive collection of genealogical information for the LeVan and Beckman families and visiting many ancestral locations. He also enjoyed visiting family members, traveled extensively domestically and abroad with his wife Wilma Jean, and during his last years was a frequent visitor to the Texas Roadhouse in Charlottesville, where he was affectionately known as "Grandpa." A graveside memorial service for Mr. LeVan will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, Wyo. Arrangements are being handled by Cache Valley Mortuary of Logan, Utah. The family wishes to express gratitude to longtime friend and neighbor John Courtney and to the staff of the Texas Roadhouse in Charlottesville, and to the caregivers at Williamsburg Retirement Community in Logan.
Most Popular
-
Scottsville woman charged with murder after daughter's death
-
Tony Bennett has led Virginia men's hoops program to historic ACC success
-
Ice cream truck entrepreneur Tammi Waters: Finding relief from her grief and a way to help others
-
New Virginia sentencing law ends high court's DC sniper case
-
Virginia hosts Duke in critical ACC matchup
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.