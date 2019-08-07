Clemmie Eva Lewis, formerly of Palmyra, Va., peaceful and quietly transitioned into eternity on Saturday morning, August 3, 2019. A homegoing service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at New Fork Baptist Church, in Palmyra Va. Services are entrusted to McClenny Funeral Services, Inc.
