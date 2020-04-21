Ida Johnson Lewis, 91, entered into eternal peace on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Owings Mills, Maryland. She was a life-long resident of Charlottesville, Va., until health issues caused her to move to Maryland to be closer to family. She was affectionately known to many as "Miss Ida" or "Aunt Ida" and spent the majority of her life as a business owner, school crossing guard and a deputy sheriff. She took pride in making sure that everyone was included, protected and respected and was a beautiful light with her vibrant personality. She was the loving mother of two daughters, Cheryl L. Sheffey (Ronald) and Margo L. Walker, both of Owings Mills, Maryland. She also leaves to mourn her three granddaughters, Taneya Sheffey of Queens, N.Y., Erin Walker and Ashlyn Walker of Owings Mills, Md.; one great-grandson, Jae Escarfuller of Queens, N.Y.; one sister, Frances Raines of Southampton, N.J.; and one brother, Joseph Johnson (Doris) of Charlottesville, Va.; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A public viewing will be held from 12 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at J.F. Bell Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery, however, a memorial and life celebration will be scheduled at a later date. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To pay condolences to the family please visit the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J. F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc. 108 Sixth St. N.W., Charlottesville, VA 22093
Breaking
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.