Ronalda Burnette Lewis, 66, of Madison, passed at home on February 21, 2020. She is survived by a daughter, Tia Lewis Dawson and a son, Maurice Lewis. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 770 Ridgeview Road, Brightwood, VA 22715. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until service time. An online guestbook is available at tibbsfuneralhome.com.
In memory
