Raymond William Lilly, 55, of Charlottesville, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, while visiting in Asuncion, Paraguay. He was born on September 9, 1963, to the late Percy and Eva Lilly. While he loved to travel, he had recently moved from Lakeland, Fla. to Elizabethtown, Ky. in 2019. After graduating high school, he served 8 years in the Army and achieved diversity within his career such as real estate, engineering, construction, truck driving, and entrepreneur, and spent time traveling upon full retirement. He is survived by his daughter, Eva Marie Houser and grandchildren, Jamon Terale Bristol, Carmine Elonzo Bristol, Kaniyah Luciana Houser, and Kyrie Santiago Houser; daughter, Lauren Michelle Collins and grandchildren, Benjamin James Collins, Hanna Marcella Collins, and Byron Andrew Collins, all of Radcliff, Ky.; three brothers, Doug Lilly and wife, Brenda, Greg Lilly and wife, Sherrie Brown, and Rodney Lilly and wife, Karen, all of Charlottesville; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Southside Church of God, 1807 Avon St. Ext., Charlottesville, VA 22902. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 until 11 a.m. The family suggest memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice.
