Robin Y. Linke, age 57, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020, in Waynesboro. She was born on March 24, 1962 in Mohall, North Dakota. After 38 years of service, she recently retired from UVA Medical Center where she worked as a birth certificate clerk. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edwin and Marion Engstrom, and Kermit and Florence Linke. Robin is survived by her parents, Barry and Rosalie Linke; her sister, Marianne Hoke; brother, Jason and sister-in-law, Amie Linke; nieces, Danielle and Freddy Talampas, Hayley and Zack Ottman, Kaycee Linke; nephew, Matthew Cox; and great niece and nephew, Sophia and Christian Talampas. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Hospice of the Piedmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cancer Research Institute, Web Donation, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111 A Celebration of Life Service will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 2316 W. Main St. Waynesboro, VA 22980. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
