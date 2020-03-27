December 29, 1926 - Tuesday, March 24, 2020 Joyce Thomas Lively returned to the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born December 29, 1926 in Charlottesville, Va. She was the daughter of the late Paul W. Thomas and Sallie W. Thomas. She is survived by her husband, Julius L. Lively Jr.; daughter-in-law, Linda A. Lively; daughter, Judith L. Mallory; two grandchildren, James W. Mallory and Justin T. Mallory; as well as daughter-in-law, Melissa L. Mallory; and great- grandchildren, Jackson W. Mallory and Evelyn L. Mallory. She is survived by sister-in-law, Shirley C. Lively. She was predeceased by her son, Thomas L. Lively. She fondly remembered several special cousins as well as sisters-in-laws, Sallie M. Lively and Marie L. Morris who predeceased her. Joyce graduated from a local Business College and was the Manager of the Montgomery Ward Catalogue Store for 15 years. She was later employed by the Michie Company for 23 years and in retirement volunteered at the Hope Cancer Center at Martha Jefferson for 17 years. She was a member of Belmont Baptist Church where she participated in Tuesday Morning Bible Study and the Ruth and Naomi Sunday School. Joyce was gracefully cared for in her home by a special group of caretakers that her family will forever be indebted towards. Much appreciation is wished to Sylvia, LaVerne, Dee, Lovice, Linda, Brenda, and Casandra. The family is also thankful for the kind and caring support from Legacy Hospice. A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date. A private burial service at Monticello Memory Gardens will be conducted in the days ahead. In lieu of flowers contributions in Joyce's memory may be sent to the Belmont Baptist Church at 830 Belmont Ave Charlottesville, VA 22902. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

