Sallie Melton Lively, of Charlottesville, Va., age 94, was born on August 30, 1925, and died on November 10, 2019, of advanced old age. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Louis F. Lively; her parents, Charles and Lucy Melton; beloved uncle and aunt, Reuben Melton and Mary Melton Blackmun: brothers, Malcom, Samuel, Pete and James Melton: and a host of cousins. She will be missed by her children, Janice Narburgh (David), Diana Lively, and Franklin Lively (Diane); cousin, Phyllis Harmon; grandchildren, Sarah, Molly, Lisa, Laura, and Joseph; and great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Luke, Thaddeus, Miles and Jayne. Sallie was a lifelong Charlottesville resident, and a long-time employee of Brown's Gift Shop. She was a small dynamo of a women, with a tireless commitment to work, uncompromising ethical standards, unflagging determination, and a wry sense of humor. The family would like to express gratitude and love to Debbie Graves of Waynesboro, and Karen Tyler and Van Johnson of Charlottesville, for their friendship and abiding care. A graveside service will be held at Monticello Memory Gardens on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hillandwood.com.
