Anne Richardson Loach of Charlottesville, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the age of 96, surrounded near and far by family members. The daughter of Harry Hunt Richardson and Edna Anne Peters Richardson, she is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald G. Loach; three children, Sarah, Martha, and Peter; and six granddaughters, Katie, Annie, Alexandra, Emily, Sophia and Lucia. Anne's independent and adventurous nature always showed through, starting with her winters out on wooden skis from her home in Cazenovia, New York, continuing with her years as a student at the University of Syracuse in the 1940s and her travels across Europe soon after the end of World War II. She then moved to New Haven, Connecticut, in the early 1950s to work at Yale. There she met Don. They were married in 1956 and later moved in 1959 to Berkeley, California, where Don began his doctoral studies at the University. They settled in Charlottesville in 1964 when Don joined the faculty at the University of Virginia. Now with three children, they put down roots that have endured for more than 55 years. Anne was a progressive tour de force, forever ahead of the game. Before it was cool, she was seen about town in Birkenstocks and carrying a yoga mat. She was an early and enduring shopper at the health food store Integral Yoga. At home she baked all the bread and created famous molasses cookies from her Mother's recipe. A year in Rome together with frequent trips across the Atlantic cemented her love of Italian and European dishes. Forever a traveler, she famously organized camping expeditions around the U.S. - picture at Cape Hatteras a blue VW van, tents, and a picnic table area in constant motion. Back in Charlottesville, Anne long-served as a volunteer with many community groups including the Democratic Party at the Walker Precinct, as an officer of the Tuesday Evening Concert Series, a fun twist involved her taking Yo-Yo Ma to visit Monticello, as a regular Meals on Wheels driver, as an Emergency Food Bank helper, and as a children's birding guide at Ivy Creek. She had a constant and inspiring focus on injustice in America and around the world, read several newspapers and journals daily, and plowed through novels and non-fiction at a formidable clip. Yet she still had time to take on knitting projects and sing in the choir at St. Paul's Memorial Church, where she also worked as the Financial Secretary for more than twenty years. At school the kids graduated as Charlottesville Black Knights and continued their studies in college and graduate schools. Across the country and around the world, their work and travels took them far from Charlottesville yet they rarely missed Christmas with Mom and Dad. Anne's six granddaughters shout out the fun they had learning to knit (so many sweaters and hats!), cook, hike, spot birds, and knock on doors for political campaigns. They miss her never-sit-still persona and adrenalin-rush driving. Even up into her 90s, she could still be seen pulling into the voting polls or a health food store. Anne and Don never missed a beat over the decades. Together at the very end they were holding hands and beginning a new journey together. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Memorial Church on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Memorial Church.
Breaking
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.