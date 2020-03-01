Bob Lockman, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born in Tonawanda, New York, on January 2, 1929, to Lawrence N. Lockman and Emma Wolf Lockman. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Suzanne (1932-1940). Bob graduated as the valedictorian of the Tonawanda High School class of 1946, where he played football, edited the yearbook, and worked summer construction jobs. He received his bachelors' degree in journalism from Syracuse University, Phi Beta Kappa, in 1950. Bob considered divinity school, but eventually decided to attend the University of Minnesota where he received a doctorate in psychology. There he met his wife Florence, a nurse at the University of Minnesota Hospital, while he was playing the piano at a university party. Bob gave six years of service to the United States Navy as an aviation psychologist while he and Flo lived in Pensacola, Florida, and Arlington, Virginia. They later moved to Maryland, where they spent more than 50 years working and raising their family before retiring to Charlottesville in 2011. They were active members of Faith United Methodist Church in Rockville their church home for more than 40 years. Bob spent his professional life as an organizational psychologist, first with the American Psychological Association, then for the Center for Naval Analyses until his retirement in 1995. Bob also taught psychology classes at Montgomery Community College, Virginia Tech, and the United States Naval Academy. He served his community in many ways, including as a church usher, a swim meet official, and Chairman of the Board of the Pastoral Counseling and Consultation Centers of Greater Washington (1970-1985). Bob loved the outdoors, and in his early years was an Eagle Scout, an avid fisherman, and a frequent canoeist in the Boundary Waters of Minnesota. Bob and Flo traveled to five continents in their retirement years and created great memories, many of them with their lifelong friends Gretchen and Bill. Bob loved a good limerick, crossword puzzles, the Sunday comics, playing the piano, and was a spirited Washington D.C. football fan. He was a deep thinker and especially loved books about spirituality and history. But of the many facets of his life, Bob loved his family the most. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Florence Hoganson Lockman; son, Andrew Lockman and his wife, Debbie; daughter, Cara Joy (CJ) Lockman Hall and her husband, Micky; and his four grandchildren, Matt and Emma Lockman, and Torrie and Rhodes Hall. A service to celebrate his life will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at noon. Rather than flowers, please consider a donation to Aldersgate, Wounded Warriors, the International Rescue Committee, the Blue Ridge Food Bank, or a charity of your choice.
Most Popular
-
Scottsville woman charged with murder after daughter's death
-
Tony Bennett has led Virginia men's hoops program to historic ACC success
-
Ice cream truck entrepreneur Tammi Waters: Finding relief from her grief and a way to help others
-
New Virginia sentencing law ends high court's DC sniper case
-
Virginia hosts Duke in critical ACC matchup
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.