Joan Gannon Loiello, 86, of Keswick, Virginia, died on Monday, October 14, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. Joan was born on August 16, 1933 to Anna A. Gannon and Edward Hackett Gannon on Long Island, N.Y. Her husband of 48 years, Lawrence P. Loiello, preceded her in death. A graduate of Berkeley Secretarial School, Joan was first employed at Schenley Industries, located in the Empire State Building, and later at the Long Island Lighting Company. In 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, and homemaking and motherhood became Joan's passions. Early in their married life, Joan and Larry lived for a short time in Andover, Massachusetts and Rockville, Indiana while Larry was in the Air Force. After that, they settled in Massapequa, on the south shore of Long Island, and there they raised their family. In 1987, Joan and Larry moved from Long Island to Charlottesville, Virginia. The loss of Larry, the love of her life, in 2005 was a tremendous one for Joan, but she displayed resiliency and found support in family and friends. In more recent years, Joan worked as a volunteer in the mammography department of Martha Jefferson Hospital, where she once again enjoyed the camaraderie of an office environment. Joan's greatest loves were spending time with her husband, Larry, raising and spending time with her three children, and watching her grandchildren grow into young adults. She was a deeply devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed close relationships with her sisters Mary and Margaret and her nieces and nephews. She was happiest when she was in the company of her family. Joan will be fondly remembered for her kindness, warmth, compassion, quiet resilience, and bright smile. Survivors include her children, Lawrence E. Loiello of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Diane Loiello Palmieri (Paul) of Lutherville, Md., and Maureen Loiello McElroy (Paul) of Chevy Chase, Md.; grandchildren, Ryan McElroy, Bridget McElroy, Madison Palmieri, and Timothy Palmieri; two sisters, Mary McDonald of Seaside, Ore. and Margaret McMahon (Walter) of Charlottesville, Va.; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family is grateful to all of Joan's medical caregivers, the staff at Hospice of the Piedmont, and especially to Alexandre Traxler. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at Holy Comforter Catholic Church, 208 E. Jefferson St., Charlottesville. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont. Memorial gifts may be made online at www.hopva.org/give or mailed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
