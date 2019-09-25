Frank Alexander Lovelock III, 76, of Scottsville and Richmond, Virginia, died on September 23, 2019, at home after a long battle with ALS. He was born on August 16, 1943, in Newport News, Virginia, the son of late Liddelle and Francis Alexander Lovelock Jr. He graduated from the University of Richmond in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and again in 1972 with his Master of Arts in English. He earned his Ph.D. in Literature from the University of Maryland in 1981. He married his wife, Jeanne, in May 1983. He served in the U.S. Army as a Language Specialist, 5th Class from February 1969 to January 1971. He taught English over the years at the University of Maryland, University of Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University and Piedmont Virginia Community College in Charlottesville, Virginia. Dr. Lovelock is survived by his wife, Jeanne; their daughter, Leslie Watson Harris; their granddaughters, Kirsten Joerg, Emily Butler and Eva Butler; their grandsons, Andrew Harris, Alexander Harris and Jack Harris; and a brother, Johnny Lovelock. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a sister; and his daughter, Kimberly Lovelock Butler. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association. A private memorial event will be held at a future date.
