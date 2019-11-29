Viola Johnson Loving, 76, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Martha Jefferson Hospital. She was the daughter of the late, Andrew and Pearl Adams Johnson. She was preceded in death by a beloved sister-in-law, Frauline Johnson; and a brother-in-law, Charles Powell. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted family, her spouse of 49 years, Bobbie Ray Loving of Shipman, Va.; and five children, including four sons, Thomas "Chubby" Mills Jr. of Mount Holly, New Jersey, Quentin Ray Loving of Charlottesville, Va., Anthony Vincent Loving and his wife, Brenda Moss, of Martinsville, Va., and Shawn Loring Loving and his wife, Maria Del Carmen, of Texas; one daughter, Vanessa Maria Loving and her husband, Joel Zelaya, of Esmont, Va.; nine grandchildren; one brother, Irvin Johnson of Charlottesville, Va., two sisters, Carrie Greenlee and her husband, Clyde, of Crozet, Va. and Eunice "Maggie" Powell of Esmont, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at New Green Mountain Baptist Church with the Rev. Lloyd Feggans officiating, interment will follow in the church cemetery. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service, you may sign the guest register at http://www.mcclennyfuneralserviceinc.com
