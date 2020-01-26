Fred Lowit, 95, a resident of Charlottesville, Va., died on January 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Denise; his sons, David, Philip (Jodi), and Stephen (Tammy); and grandchildren, Sophia, Sydney, Sasha, Dawson and Ruby. He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Clara Judelowitz; and his sister, Rita Johnson. Fred will be remembered by family and friends for his strength and survival spirit, his humor and unforgettable laugh, his love of music and opera, his mastery of languages, and his caring and protection of those he loved. Fred was born in Germany and grew up in Belgium. During World War II, Fred and his family fled Nazi occupied Belgium and escaped to Switzerland, where he was able to attend Ecole D'Horlogerie Geneve (The Geneva School of Watchmaking). Through his studies, he became a master watchmaker. After the war, Fred emigrated to the United States and was forever grateful for the opportunity to come to this country. He completed his education by going to night school at City College in New York where he graduated with honors and eventually earned his Master's degree. Fred met his dear wife, Denise, in 1961 and was married four months later. They recently celebrated their 58th anniversary. Fred spent much of his professional career helping clients in his CPA practice, and being an active member of his community. Memorial contributions in Fred's honor may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, hopva.org, US Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024, or Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge Foundation, 250 Pantops Mountain Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.hillandwood.com. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Lowit, Fred
To plant a tree in memory of Fred Lowit as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.