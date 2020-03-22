Virginia McCraw Lumpkin, 95, of Scottsville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Rosewood Village at Greenbrier in Charlottesville. She was born on July 6, 1924, in Buckingham County, a daughter of the late Guy and Pearl Hudgins McCraw. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Nelson Lumpkin Jr.; her twin brother, Dancy McCraw; and her sisters, Anna LeSueur, Blanche Ownby, and Pauline Stimpson. Virginia moved to Scottsville in 1944 to help take care of a sick aunt. Once that job concluded, she worked various jobs beginning with Beal's Grocery and the Traveler's Rest Hotel. These establishments would set her feet well on the path of running a business of her own and meeting her future husband, Nelson. She and Nelson purchased Lee's Restaurant in downtown Scottsville in 1961 and operated it until 1970, when they moved out of the downtown area and broke ground for Lumpkin's Restaurant and Motel on Route 20. It is still in operation today. Virginia's love of cooking was evident to all who knew her. One had only to taste! She had other talents as well, such as a great love for gardening and it was not uncommon to find her roses gracing the dining areas in her restaurant. Whenever possible, she clipped pieces of fabric for quilts while she watched television and they would adorn the family beds. One passion her family and friends will agree to is her love for cats. It didn't matter if they were inside or out, she loved them all and they always brought a smile to her face. Virginia truly enjoyed people. If you could not find her in the kitchen or garden you would be sure to find her in the dining room talking to customers. The Lumpkin's Restaurant Logo, "Where the Locals Roost" was right on the money. Many locals called her Momma or Granny and had tall tales to tell and Virginia was known to tell quite a few of her own. Survivors include her sister, Grace Ownby of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; a daughter, Marlean Davis and her husband, Richard, of Fluvanna County; her son, Hollis Lumpkin III and his wife, Bonnie, of Scottsville; three grandchildren, Michael Lumpkin and his wife, Candace, of Loganville, Georgia, Andrew Davis of Charlottesville, and Kathlean Davis of Richmond; three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Alaina and Griffin Lumpkin; and a number of dear nieces, nephews, and other extended family members, as well as a host of friends throughout the community. A very special thank you to all the caregivers Virginia had over her last years. You all made her life joyful and bearable in the most difficult of times, and for that we are most appreciative. A private family graveside ceremony will be held at the Scottsville Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Nelson. A memorial service celebrating Virginia's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scottsville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 381, Scottsville, VA 24590 or to the SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.ThackerBrothers.com.
