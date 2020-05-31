June 1, 1963 - May 25, 2020 James Charles Lumsden of Charlottesville died on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was the son of Charles and Peggie Lumsden and was born in Rockledge, Florida. He graduated from Albemarle High School and studied at PVCC, and served two years in the United States Army. He was an avid rock climber, and loved the outdoors. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Tim; sister-in-law, Patty; nieces, Audrey, Gracie, and Gwen. Also surviving him are his sister, Leslie Sanderford; brother-in-law, Scott; nephew, James; nieces, Jordan, Taylor, and Lily. He will be missed. A private graveside service will take place later. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.hillandwood.com.

