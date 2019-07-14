Eleanor "Melli" M. Mills, 96, of Charlottesville, passed away on July 9, 2019. She was born on August 30, 1922, a daughter of the late James Hooper and Frances Marion (Pickett) Mellichamp. An indifferent student in youth, Melli went back to school at fifty and earned an RN degree cum laude. A published poet, she was known for her sense of humor. One of her favorite sayings, "We grow too soon old and too late smart." A self-described "accomplished failure" who grew "too soon old, and too late smart." A minimally published poet, avid reader, and designer of three houses in which she and family lived. A wise-cracker with a macabre sense of humor. Self-educated with obvious gaps, and jealous of others. Described by father as "born lazy which greatly Enhanced her birth-right." Prolific writer of drivel and buyer of books. A lover of words and mathematical idiot. Realized too late that she lacked empathy, She worked on it. Lived a long life because she needed to In order to work on failings. Learned a lot but never enough. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her first husband, Norman Griffith Smith Sr.; second husband, John G. Mills; a son, Norman G. Smith Jr.; her daughter, Claudia Carol Duffy; a brother, James Hooper Mellichamp II; and a sister, Frances Marion Mellichamp. She was a grateful descendant of a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Surviving is her son, Randolph Smith and his wife Barbara; her daughter, Amy Smith; six grandchildren, Justin Smith, Timothy Smith, Andrew Smith, Aileen Duffy, Erin Duffy, and Barclay Duffy; and four great-grandchildren, Moriah, Coen, Elyese, and Dylan. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Pohick Episcopal Church Cemetery, an area in Northern Virginia under-recognized by modern historians. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Arc of the Piedmont, 1149 Rose Hill Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.