Ian O. MacConochie, 91, formerly of Yorktown, Va., died on June 20, 2019, in his hometown of Charlottesville, Va. He is survived by his son, Ian Keith MacConochie; daughter, Corinne Bruns Varaksa; three grandchildren, a great-grandson, a brother, and a sister. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Corinne John MacConochie (Sissy); and his older brother. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Grace Community Church in Charlottesville, Va. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
