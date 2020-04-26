August 29, 2019 - Monday, April 20, 2020 Ava Alicia Alex MacWright, 7 months old, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, April 20, 2020. Ava was born on August 29, 2019, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville. From the moment she entered this world, Ava had a smile on her face. She loved to be held and snuggled by her mother, listening to her grandfather "Pa" whistle, hanging out with her grandmother "Ma" in her art studio, and her big brother, Anthony always making her laugh. Ava was well known on Facebook for her big smile, beautiful blue eyes, and infectious laugh. Ava was preceded in death by great maternal grandparents, Eugene MacWright, Virginia MacWright, and Frances Harding. Ava's memory will be cherished by her loving mother, Krista MacWright; big brother, Anthony Robert Rudnick; maternal grandparents, Robert MacWright and Alicia Cox MacWright; maternal great-grandfather, Chauncey D. Cox; her aunt, Jennifer "Auntie Jen" Hall-Taylor; and cousins, Jarred Hall, Austin Hall, and Olivia Taylor. She will also be missed by her extended loving family of many great aunts, great uncles, and cousins. A private graveside service will be held at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville. A memorial service to celebrate Ava's life will be held at a later date, details will be announced. The family welcomes you to send flowers for Ava's graveside service no later than Friday, May 1, 2020, to Teague Funeral Service; or, you may make a donation in Ava's memory to the UVA NICU. Condolences and flowers may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903
