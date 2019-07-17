Vaughan Mairs, 59, beloved husband, father, and friend to many, died at home in Ruckersville, Va., on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. Vaughan was a man of wide-ranging talents, and his enthusiasm for life will be missed by all who loved him. He was born April 30, 1960 in Charleston, W.Va. Vaughan attended Woodberry Forest School where he became lifelong friends with several young men who together discovered their love of old-time Appalachian music. He retained this passion for music for his entire life. Vaughan graduated from West Virginia University in 1985 with a B.S. in geology and earned his M.S. in environmental sciences from the University of Virginia in 1994. Vaughan married Anna Beckwith Mead on October 14, 1995, and their daughter Margaret Vaughan Mairs (Maggie) was born in 2002. When he wasn't cooking or playing music, Vaughan enjoyed sailing on the Chesapeake Bay with family and friends. His geology training lead to a career with Baseline Consultants, a soils consulting firm in Charlottesville, Va. Vaughan also enjoyed a career as a Product/Project specialist for HDT Global, Buena Vista, Va. As a passionate musician, Vaughan loved playing his upright bass and singing with friends and fellow musicians. He played with bands including Mando Mafia, Belligerent Brothers, Guano Boys, Faster Than Walking, and Scuffletown. Other musicians often sought him out for his mastery and precision, as well as to enjoy his sharp wit and sense of fun. Vaughan was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Daniel Mairs and his sister, Margaret. He is survived by his beloved wife, Anna, and daughter, Maggie of Charlottesville, Va.; his mother, Virginia Vaughan Mairs of Hilton Head Island, S.C.; and his brother, John (Beverly) of Charleston, W.Va. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at The Haven, 112 West Market Street in Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the following, The Haven, 112 West Market St, Charlottesville Va 22902; WTJU Folk Department, 2244 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville Va. 22903; and The Center for Vocal Study, 114 E Main St, Charlottesville Va. 22902.
