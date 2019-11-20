Bernard Mallory, 76, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at his home. He was born on August 24, 1943, to the late Welford Mallory and Annie Lee Mozie Mallory. He was also preceded in death by a son, Timothy Rydell Mallory; and two brothers, Welford Mallory Jr. and Johnny Mallory. He is survived by his wife, Delores Mozelle Taylor Mallory; daughter, Wanda Marie Williams and husband, Darin, of Waldolf, Md.; three sons, Bernard Elec Mallory and wife, Alice Ann, of Ruckersville, Va., Bradley Lemont Mallory and companion, Staci, and Patrick Darnell Mallory and wife, Holly, all of Stanardsville, Va.; sister, Mrs. Geraldine Brown of Ruckersville, Va., 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Servera Mallory of Charlottesville, Va. and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church with interment at the Taylor Family Cemetery. Dr. Harrison Williams will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour before the service from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the church.
