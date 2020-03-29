November 18, 1955 - Sunday, March 15, 2020 John Wilford Manley, 64, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 15, 2020, after a long and courageous fight with cancer. He had a deep faith in God. He is now free from all suffering and pain, rejoicing with our heavenly father. John was born on November 18, 1955, in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, John H. and Margaret Pauline Prillhart Manley, and beloved aunt, Gertrude Manley. John loved his family deeply and was a treasured friend and neighbor, always willing to offer his experience, valuable advice and hands to assist with any project. He was a master tradesman and expert in appliance installations for over 30 years. He had his own company for the past 12 years. His son, Ben, worked closely by his side for the past three years during his illness to allow him to continue to do the work that he loved during his fight against cancer. He was a chef-quality cook and loved all things outdoors grilling, hunting, fishing, boating, hiking, tent and RV camping. John is survived by his loving wife, Ginni; daughters, Emily Claire Manley and husband, Marc Borkan, and Sara Manley Todd and husband, Wayne; son, Benjamin Manley; granddaughters, Dorothy Miriam Borkan and Lydia Marie Todd, and Maddie Ballard; his granddaughter at heart; and his stepsons, Patrick Sinclair and wife, Mindy and their son, Roland Bruce Sinclair and Andrew Sinclair. He is also survived by his brother, David Manley and sister, Pam Manley Leake and husband, Ed; niece, Carla Leake Conyers and husband, David and sons, Joel and Jude; nephews, Christopher Manley and wife, Christina and their daughter, Aubree Ella, Daniel Manley and wife, Megan, their son, Wyatt Alton and daughters, Ava Lyn and Macy Faith. A memorial service, officiated by Pastor and brother-in-law, Edwin Leake, will be held at a later date. The service is postponed due to the Covid-19 virus precautions currently in place, to protect the health of loved ones and friends. The Teague Funeral home obituary and the Daily Progress will be updated when the date is determined. Condolences to the family may be placed on the Teague Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation at www.cancer.org to help fund the fight to cure cancer.

