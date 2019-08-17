Arthur R. Mann, 88, of Keswick, VA., died peacefully on August 12, 2019, at his assisted care residence. Born on April 12, 1931, in White Plains, N.Y., he was the son of Arthur and Jane Mann. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeanette Mann. Arthur graduated from college at The Citadel and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Arthur worked at General Electric for 20 years at the senior management level. Arthur then leveraged his experience at GE and his passion for aviation in leading two aviation companies as a CEO. Arthur was a very skilled and avid golfer winning many city and club golf championships in his prime. Arthur was a longtime resident in the Charlottesville area living in both the Farmington and Glenmore neighborhoods. Arthur is survived by his son, James Mann of King of Prussia, Pa.; his daughter, Shirley Mann of Charlottesville, Va.; and his sisters, Mary Jane Coster of Egg Harbor, N.J., and Ellen Yaseen of Providence, R.I. The memorial service was held August 19, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the Catholic Church of the Holy Comforter, 208 East Jefferson St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association at ALZ.org.
