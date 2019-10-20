Wilda Lara Dickerson Crenshaw Mann departed this earth on October 13, 2019. Wilda, some know her as Lara, was the daughter of deceased William Ray Dickerson and Willie Virginia Seamonds Dickerson. Wilda was born on September 23, 1919, in Basic City, which is now part of Waynesboro, Virginia. Wilda and her first husband, Harry Lee Crenshaw of Earlysville, Virginia were married in 1937. She is survived by son, Charles Conway Crenshaw and his wife, Heidemarie Dunker Crenshaw of Earlysville, Virginia; daughter, Linda Rita Crenshaw Carmody and her husband, Paul Carmody, of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandchildren, Sandra Crenshaw Mitchell of Earlysville, Virginia, Charles Conway Crenshaw II of Quinque Virginia, Kim Carmody Mirabella and Angie Carmody of Huntsville, Alabama; and 11 great-grandchildren. Wilda was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Earlysville, Virginia which is the Church where she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in 1930. Our Mom's early years, after age six, were living on the Dickerson farm in Earlysville, Virginia with her grandparents, Eugene and Melissa Brown Dickerson. She graduated from Broadus Wood High School in 1938 where she was active in athletics and chorus. Shortly after Dad returned from World War II, the family moved to Rio Road near Charlottesville, Virginia. Mom worked many years for Dr. Wallace Forloines as a dental assistant and secretary. She is known for her love of antiques and history. For some years, she was the owner and operator of the Attic Corner Antiques on Emmet Street. Mom was proud of her ancestry; in checking the family tree we find direct linage to eleven English Kings and three Frankish Kings going back to the year 420. Most important to Mom were her ancestors in America including Ephraim and Mary Pugh Seamonds, Sr. who settled on the Blue Ridge Mountains in 1748, supplied to the Army, and whose four sons fought in the Revolutionary War. One was Ephraim Seamonds, Jr., who fought in the Battle of Yorktown and was a guard at the Barracks Prison. This is where Barracks Road got its name. He also fought in the War of 1812. One of the Seamonds homesteads was the well-known White Oak Cottage built in 1812 off Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville, Virginia. Simmons Gap, Simmons Gap Road and Dickerson Road are named after Mom's 4th Great Grandparents. John Wood, Sr. also fought in the Revolutionary War. Mom was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mom married her second husband, retired reserve Air Force Major, Clarke Davis Mann, in 1982 in England. Mom loved to travel and got to see much of the United States, Europe and Asia. In her later years, she would live between Williamsburg, Staunton and Charlottesville, finally settling in Charlottesville. This lady enjoyed her family and was always proud of their accomplishments. Mom, we will miss seeing you cheering us on. Our Mom was a Mom and a friend. Mom, thank you for instilling in us the desire to achieve with love and your love of history. Thank you to the care givers Diane Lambert, Sandra Crenshaw Mitchell and caregivers of Open Arms Helping Hands for their loving care of Mom during the last year. In lieu of flowers, Mom's wishes were to please send contributions to Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 550 Buck Mountain Road, Earlysville, VA 22936. Private family services will be held at a later date at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church.
