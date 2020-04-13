September 20, 1930 - Sunday, April 5, 2020 Margarette Maranto, née Stubblefield, died on April 5, 2020, at home from an apparent stroke. An only child, she was born on September 20, 1930, in Kingsville, Texas. Maggie's parents, Lennie and Park, had moved to South Texas in 1926 seeking a warmer climate because of Park's tuberculosis. They first settled out in the country south of Premont, but after Maggie was born, moved into town, hauling with them a chicken coop which was added to a modest woodframe house on blocks and became the dining room. Park worked as a rural route carrier and Lennie taught piano, grew much of the family's food, and sewed. Maggie grew up in the Presbyterian church, whose chords and choruses echoed in their house across the street. Lennie was a coloratura soprano who sang in light opera around the state. Maggie was a precocious child and was showered with attention by her father, who took her everywhere with him. Her mother doted on her, dressing her in hand-smocked, pleated, and embroidered dresses and taking her often to Kingsville to sit for formal photographic portraits. At the same time, Maggie spent a good deal of time in the rugged scrub and could milk a cow or hack the head off a rattlesnake. She graduated Premont High School early, at age 15, and went to North Texas State University as a voice major. After a year, she returned home and later went to the University of Houston where she met Joseph Maranto, a Navy veteran who edited the school newspaper, The Cougar. Despite her parents' oppositionJoe was Sicilian and CatholicMaggie married him in 1950, and they had a daughter in 1955. When her son was born two years later, her parents embraced her choice. Every summer after, she took the children to South Texas for weeks-long visits, the high point of which was the trip to San Antonio where she and her mother would spend hours in the fabric department of Frost's Department Store choosing the fabrics and patterns that would become Maggie's wardrobe of exquisite copies of French and Italian couture, complete with hand covered buttons. Maggie followed Joe first to Dallas in 1959, Connecticut in 1960, Los Angeles in 1971, and New York City environs again in 1976 during his career as a corporate editor. She worked almost the entire time, including in the Stamford, CT public library in the main branch and on the bookmobile, which visited the housing projects south of I-95. She attracted a flock of children from the projects who made a rhyme for her that she repeated with glee for years: "I like your eyes, I like your hair, I like your glasses, Gonna get me a pair." Later, she worked for many years as a cataloguer at the Wilton, CT library. After the move to California, pursuing the bachelor's degree that had eluded her before, she attended the UCLA Extension. In a literature class there, she was introduced to Charles Dickens, igniting a love that would last until her death. After the move back to CT, Maggie began attending the Manhattan Dickens Fellowship, whose membership had dwindled since its heyday. Almost singlehandedly, she revived the chapter, serving as secretary and expanding the membership. She wrote an unpublished monograph on the children of Dickenschildren were another of her abiding lovesand eventually joined the Westchester chapter of the Fellowship and worked similar magic on it. Among her fondest memories was a trip to London for an international Dickens conference, which gave her a chance to hear talks by scholars and amateurs and to tread in the master's footsteps. Throughout her life, Maggie was a voracious reader with wide-ranging tastes. She went through extraordinarily esoteric phasesdevouring everything she could about, say, medieval trade routes in the Middle Eastbut also adored a good murder mystery. She routinely demolished the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle; it was a rare week that she was still worrying at one into Monday. Like her mother, Maggie sang, gracing chorale groups and church choirs from Houston to Darien to Tarzana to Wilton to Charlottesville with her trained soprano voice, flawless enunciation of multiple languages, and verve. During the Civil Rights era, the all black Bethel AME Church sought her out to sing spirituals. It was a sad day for her when she decided she could sing no more, but she offered her services instead at the weekly pre-K music hour at Trinity Presbyterian. For many years, she also looked forward on an annual basis to volunteering for the VA Festival of the Book, so that she could share her love of reading and literature. She was a student of animals and birds, especially crows. She never lost her curiosity and sense of childlike wonder. Maggie had no grandchildren by blood, but over the years she "adopted" several, who became as dear to her as her family. She is survived by them and by her daughter, Gina, of Miami, her son, Marcus of Charlottesville, and several cousins, and nieces and nephews by marriage. A celebration of her life will be planned in coming months. Hill and Wood 201 1st St N, Charlottesville, VA 22902
