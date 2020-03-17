Friday, February 28, 2020 Nicholas Marinelli, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the age of 95. Mr. Marinelli lived at Lake Monticello in Fluvanna County for most of his retirement, enjoying golf and playing cards. He and his wife were members of the Second Wind Band in Charlottesville for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Marjorie Marinelli and a daughter, Susan Marinelli. Surviving is his son, David Marinelli of New Jersey; a daughter, Janet Fox of Virginia; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many friends, including Barbara Smith of Michigan. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
